Maharashtra TET 2020 provisional result declared at mahatet.in, check direct link here

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results by using their login id and password online at website mahatet.in.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 20:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra TET 2020 provisional result. (Screengrab )

Maharashtra State Council of Examination on Wednesday declared the interim result for the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test. The result for paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (Class VI to VIII) is available on the council’s official website.

The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on January 19, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

Here’s a direct link to check Maharashtra TET results.



