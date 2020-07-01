Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka

Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka

Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, in a statement here, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:35 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Mumbai

(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Maharashtra government will set up a Marathi medium college in Kolhapur for the Marathi- speaking people residing in the border areas of Karnataka, a minister said on Tuesday.

Higher and technical education minister Uday Samant, in a statement here, said the decision has been taken with a view to cater to the educational needs of the Marathi-speaking population residing in the neighbouring state.

He said the new state-run college will be a sub-centre of the Shivaji University at Kolhapur.

The Kolhapur district collector will provide a five- acre plot for the proposed college following which all necessary official permissions will be given, Samant said.



The college will start functioning from the next academic year, the release said.

Acommittee headed by Shivaji University vice- chancellor Nitin Karmalkarwill work out the modalities for establishing the educational institute, it added.

The border areas of Karnataka have a sizeable Marathi- speaking population.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST
Aarogya Setu, masks must as malls to reopen in Gurugram, Faridabad today
Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST
Covid-19: Canada extends ban on foreign travellers till July 31
Jul 01, 2020 08:27 IST
League title won’t quell Liverpool hunger: Henderson
Jul 01, 2020 08:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.