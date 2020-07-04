Sections
Maharashtra zonal MPSC exams for police posts deferred by month: Minister

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 08:15 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

MPSC Police Recruitment 2020 (HT file)

The zonal MPSC (Maharashtra Public Service Commission) exams for direct appointee probationary police personnel of Deputy Superintendent rank and for Assistant Police Commissioners are being postponed by a month, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday.

He also said that in the interest of the examinees, they were planning an open book exam.

The minister said that following a government order of May 22, the syllabus for the zonal MPSC exams was revised and it had been planned to conduct the exams in July 2020 under the aegis of the Director-General (Training and Special Operations) and Maharashtra Police Academy, Nashik.

Noting that the fight against coronavirus had left the entire police force stretched, he said that under the circumstances, the aspirants willing to take the exam hardly have the time to prepare.



He said there have been several representations from elected representatives asking that the exam be cancelled.

The Minister said zonal MPSC exams for the direct appointee probationary police personnel of the rank Deputy Superintendent/Assistant Police Commissioners are being postponed by a month.

“In the interest of the examinees we are planning on an open book exam,” he said.

