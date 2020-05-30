Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Admissions 2020 begin, apply before July 31

Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University has started the online application for admissions for all its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes. Aspirants can apply online at mcu.ac.in. The last date to apply for MCU Admissions 2020 is July 31.

According to the official notice, the admission to all courses except M. Phil (Media Studies) will be done on the basis of merit of the applicants. Merit of applicants will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying examination or in previous year’s exams.

For Undergraduate courses (if class XII results have not been declared till the last date of application) then the merit will be based on marks obtained in class 10th and 11th. The merit for postgraduate courses will be determined on the basis of marks obtained in the Graduate Exam or on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12th, first year and second year marks (if the results of the undergraduate examination have not been declared till the last date of application).

Candidates can apply even if the result of the final semester or class XII, graduate or postgraduate examination has not yet been declared. But if your final exam result is released before the last date of application i.e., July 31, you must enter the marks in your online application on the basis of your application number.

Application fee:

Online application fee for the admission is Rs. 300/- (Rs. 50/- portal fee extra) for general and OBC candidates. For SC/ST candidates of M.P., application fee is waved off only portal fee Rs. 50 is payable.

A candidate can apply for any number of programmes. For each additional programme a separate form of Rs.200/- (Rs. 50/- portal fee extra) is to be submitted. SC/ST candidates of M.P. can apply for any number of programmes with only portal fee Rs. 50 is changeable for each programme.

Click here for more details