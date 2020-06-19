Sections
Home / Education / Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics, Economics

Malala Yousafzai graduates from Oxford University in Philosophy, Politics, Economics

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:06 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, London

Malala Yousafzai celebrating with family (Twitter)

Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner who once took a bullet for campaigning for girls’ education in Pakistan, was over the moon on Friday after completing her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University.

Malala, 22, who attended Oxford’s Lady Margaret Hall college, took to Twitter to share two pictures that show her celebrating the milestone with her family.

“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford,” she said in the tweet, accompanied by two pictures - one showing her sitting with her family in front of a cake that says: ‘Happy Graduation Malala’, and the other in which she is covered with cake smiling for the camera.

 



In the tweet, the famed human rights activist also revealed her plans for the immediate future - Netflix, reading and sleeping.

“I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she wrote.

Malala was shot in the head by the Taliban militants in December 2012 for campaigning for female education in the Swat Valley in northeastern Pakistan.

Severely wounded, she was airlifted from one military hospital in Pakistan to another and later flown to the UK for treatment.

After the attack, the Taliban released a statement saying that they would target Malala again if she survived.

At the age of 17, Malala became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy in 2014 when she shared the coveted honour with India’s social activist Kailash Satyarthi.

Unable to return to Pakistan after her recovery, she moved to Britain, setting up the Malala Fund and supporting local education advocacy groups with a focus on Pakistan, Nigeria, Jordan, Syria and Kenya.

The Taliban, who are against girls’ education, have destroyed many schools in Pakistan.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hodgson says vital Premier League ‘juggernaut’ rolling again
Jun 19, 2020 22:21 IST
With 32 new Covid-19 cases, HP crosses 600-mark in 92 days
Jun 19, 2020 22:18 IST
Is Bollywood still tough for TV stars?
Jun 19, 2020 22:18 IST
Big Three’ rivalry great promotion for sport, says Novak Djokovic
Jun 19, 2020 22:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.