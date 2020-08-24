Sections
Home / Education / Mamata Banerjee appeals to centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

Mamata Banerjee appeals to centre to postpone JEE, NEET exams

Aspirants sit for JEE for admission to premier engineering colleges and NEET for undergraduate medical courses.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 12:53 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI )

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Aspirants sit for JEE for admission to premier engineering colleges and NEET for undergraduate medical courses.

Banerjee, in a series of tweets on Monday morning, said she was vocal about the issue during the last video conference of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In our last video conference with the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, I had been vocal against the UGC guidelines mandating completion of terminal examinations in Universities/Colleges by the end of September 2020, which had a huge potential to put student lives at risk,” she tweeted.



Banerjee appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the examinations until the situation is conducive again.

“Now with the directive of @EduMinOfIndiato conduct NEET, JEE 2020 in Sep, I would again appeal to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone these examinations until the situation is conducive again. It is our duty to ensure a safe environment for all our students,” she said in another Twitter post. 

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September, amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students “cannot be wasted” and “life has to go on”.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27.

The NEET will be held on September 13.

On Friday, Education Ministry officials had said the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP won’t project any CM face in Bengal for 2021 polls: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Aug 24, 2020 13:22 IST
‘Pranab Mukherjee deeply comatose, being treated for respiratory infection’: Hospital
Aug 24, 2020 13:21 IST
Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad offers explanation over letter, offers to resign
Aug 24, 2020 13:27 IST
Mirzapur 2 release date out: Ali Fazal to return for vengeance on Oct 23
Aug 24, 2020 13:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.