Sections
Home / Education / Mandatory Covid tests for teachers as Assam looks to reopen schools, colleges on September 1

Mandatory Covid tests for teachers as Assam looks to reopen schools, colleges on September 1

The staffers, who went back to their hometown due to the lockdown, must return and remain on standby till further orders or else it will be considered leave without pay, minister said.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 08:37 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Guwahati

(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Teachers and employees of all educational institutions in Assam will be tested for COVID-19 and those found negative will have to be ready to join work as the state is looking to reopen schools and colleges on September 1, Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The manadtory COVID testing will begin from August 21, he said.

“The staff of educational institutions must remain in their place of duty by September 1. We will wait for the Union Home Ministry’s order for reopening of schools and we will issue the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) within 24 hours,” Sarma said.

The staffers, who went back to their hometown due to the lockdown, must return and remain on standby till further orders or else it will be considered leave without pay, he said.



The minister said that following the Gauhati High Court’s direction to the state government on fees, private schools have been asked to give students exemption of 25 per cent.

Sarma directed all colleges to increase 25 per cent seats, and reserve it for students who passed the higher secondary examinations this year.

“The CBSE has given projected results this year as examinations of all papers were not held but in the state council, actual marks were given as all exams were held and this has resulted in a disparity,” he pointed out.

Therefore, all colleges have been asked to increase seats only for this year and reserve it for students of the state board, he added.

On Teachers’ Day, 150 teachers will be felicitated at the state level, and 50 teachers each at the district level, the minister said.

He said that the state government will distribute by October 15 scooters among 22,000 girl students who passed the higher secondary examinations in the first division under the ‘Pragyan Bharati’ scheme, which was announced in this year’s budget.

The minister said that the government will announce several schemes till September 15 and after that will implement those.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Apple plans to launch ‘Made in India’ iPhone in mid-2021: Report
Aug 19, 2020 08:32 IST
Odisha +2 Commerce Results 2020 to be declared today, where and how to check CHSE class 12th commerce scores
Aug 19, 2020 08:31 IST
World Photography Day 2020: History, significance and more
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
‘I thought this guy is dead’: Shoaib Akhtar recalls hitting a batsman
Aug 19, 2020 08:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.