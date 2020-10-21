Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Mandatory for teachers to attend Child Rights and Protection training: Maharashtra education dept

Mandatory for teachers to attend Child Rights and Protection training: Maharashtra education dept

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on Child Rights and Protection in order to create awareness about child rights in respective schools.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The Maharashtra education department has made it mandatory for teachers across the state to attend a three-day-long training on Child Rights and Protection in order to create awareness about child rights in respective schools.

The training is being held between October 20 and 22 and schools have been asked to ensure 100% attendance of its teachers. ‘Ensuring the physical and psychological well being of the children is the responsibility of the state government.

Teachers have to ensure that the rights of students are protected and should spread the word in their respective schools,’ says the circular issued by the education department last week.

On the first day of training however, teachers reported several glitches in attending the training. “Many were not able to register themselves despite trying multiple times. Even the video link which was given to teachers did not work and teachers had a tough time,” said Uday Nare, teacher at Hansraj Morarji Public School in Andheri. An official from the education department said, “The training saw a good attendance from teachers. those who missed it can watch the video later.”

Teachers urged the department to come up with ways of reaching out to students who had poor or no internet access. “Right to Education is the biggest right of the student and when students are not able to join online learning, it is a big violation of their right. We hope that the department addresses this issue,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Oct 21, 2020 12:04 IST
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

HP CM adds cowshed, elevator to Oakover
Oct 21, 2020 12:52 IST
‘Flying back’: CEO says CSK player will play no further part in IPL 2020
Oct 21, 2020 12:53 IST
Aditi Rao Hydari: I miss the amazing chaos of a film set
Oct 21, 2020 12:48 IST
JKCA money laundering case: Farooq Abdullah summoned by Enforcement Directorate again
Oct 21, 2020 12:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.