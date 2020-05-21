Manipur Board releases the schedule of class 12 remaining board exams, check details

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur on Tuesday released the schedule for the remaining papers of Class 12 board exams. The council will be conducting the class 12 board exams on July 6 and 7, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

According to the schedule, the council informed all concerned officers “to make necessary preparation for the smooth and fair conduct” of the examinations.

The revised schedule for class 12 board exams: