Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: BSEM declares Manipur HSLC results

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 13:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manipur education minister Dr Th Radheshyam (blue shirt) along with other BSEM officials on Monday declared the Manipur HSLC examination results.

Manipur HSLC 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on Monday declared the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examination 2020 on its official website. However, the students can see their marks on the official website around 2 pm.

Students who have appeared in the Manipur BSEM HSLC examination 2020 can check their marks online at bosem.in or manresults.nic.in around 2 pm.

Also Read: Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s how and where to check Manipur HSLC result

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the board did not organize a press conference for the declaring of the HSLC results.

Nearly 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur BSEM HSLC or class 10 examination in 140 examination centres across the State.



BSEM conducted the HSLC examination from February 17 to March 5.

Students can check the results of successful candidates, toppers list, and list of students eligible for compartmental examination here.

