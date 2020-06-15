Sections
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 date and time: BSEM to declare Manipur HSLC results today by 2pm

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 date and time: A total of 38,664 candidates, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC examination this year in 140 examination centres across the State.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020

By Sobhapati Samom

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020. (HT file)

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020 date and time: Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will announce the results of High school leaving certificate examination 2020 or class 10 on Monday or June 15, according to official sources in Imphal.

“There will be no display of results sheet on the notice Board of the BSEM. The detailed results will be available at Board’s official website (i) www.bosem.in and (ii) www.manresults.nic.in by 2pm of 15th June 2020,” said Dr Chithung Mary Thomas, Secretary of BSEM in a press release issued on Friday.

“In view of the present situation following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no press conference on the day of the declaration of result,” reads the statement.

A total of 38,664 candidates, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC examination this year in 140 examination centres across the State.



Manipur Board conducted the HSLC examination from February 17 to March 5. In 2019, more than 37,000 students appeared for the matriculation examination, out of which 74.69 percent cleared the boards.

In 2020, BSEM had introduced new answer scripts having watermarks, margins, and graphs in portrait form replacing the landscape format for the examination.

