Sections
Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Here’s how and where to check Manipur HSLC result

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Students who have appeared in the Manipur HSLC examination can check their results online at bosem.in or manresults.nic.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:21 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020. (Screengrab)

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) will be declaring the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examination 2020 today by 2 pm on its official website.

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the board will not be hosting a press conference for the declaration of the HSLC results.

This year, 38,664 students, including 19,824 female candidates, had appeared in the Manipur HSLC or class 10 examination in 140 examination centres across the State.



The board had conducted the HSLC examination from February 17 to March 5.

How to check Manipur HSLC result:

Students can visit the official website at bosem.in

Key in your credentials and submit

Manipur HSLC results will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

