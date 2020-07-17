Manipur class 12 exam results declared, 86% pass, check marks and read details here

Manipur Education Minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam Singh along with officials of the education department declared on Friday the results of class 12 examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM). The result is available at cohsem.nic.in.

The declaration of the results of the examination was delayed as the COHSEM rescheduled the examination dates for two subjects on July 6 and 7 in view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Direct link to check Manipur class 12 results.

The pass percentage this year is 86% with the Pherzawl district getting the highest number with 100 pass percentage followed by Noney with 95.74 per cent. This year’s pass percentage is the highest in the last three years.

Girl students outshone boys with a pass percentage of 82.43 and 75.90 in arts and commerce streams against 75.69 and 65.59 per cent boys passing the class 12 COHSEM exam 2020 whereas pass percentage of boys (89.40 per cent)is higher than girls(89.16 per cent) in science stream results.

A total of 29,072 students appeared in the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur conducted class 12 examination. In the science stream, Archana Hijam of Meci Explorer academy in Imphal topped the examination with a total 485 marks.

In commerce, Justin Yendrabam of TG Higher Secondary school topped the exam with 448 marks and Khomdram Menaka Devi of TG Higher Secondary school in arts stream with a total of 464 marks.

Officially declaring the results at COHSEM office in Imphal this afternoon, Education minister Dr Th Radheshyam appreciated the efforts of the teachers and officials for smoothly conducting the examination successfully in this difficult time of COVID 19 pandemic. To encourage the unsuccessful students, minister Radheshyam also appealed to them to work hard to succeed in the coming examinations.

Commissioner (Education-S) T Ranjit, Director(Education-S) Th Kirankumar,COHSEM Chairman L Mahendra Singh led officials of the council were also present during the examination results declaration.

How to check COHSEM 12th Result 2020:

Visit the official Manipur Result website- manresults.nic.in

Click on the “Manipur Higher Secondary Result 2020” available on the home page

A new window will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The result will appear on the display screen

Download the results and take its print out for future references.