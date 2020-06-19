Sections
Manipur HSLC Result 2020: 12-year-old boy clears HSLC exam with flying colours

Issac was given a special clearance by the Board of Secondary Education Manipur to sit in the HSLC exam conducted in February-March, 2020.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 09:55 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Imphal

A 12-year-old student, Issac Paulallungmuan, has scored 72 per cent in Manipur high school leaving certificate (HSLC) exam.He is the first 12-year-old child who had appeared and cleared the High School Leaving Certificate examination in the first division.

“Results were a bit below my expectation. I want to study Zoology and Paleontology as I’m interested in animals. We should always believe in ourselves,” Issac said.

Eldest among six siblings, Issac is a resident of Kangvai in Churachandpur.



