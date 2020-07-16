Manipur’s first ever dedicated educational TV Channel launched

In a move to provide benefit to both the Teachers and Students, Manipur’s first ever dedicated educational TV Channel called “Lairik” was launched under the platform of Jio TV in Imphal on Thursday.

State education Minister Dr Th Radheshyam in presence of Commissioner (Education-S) T Ranjit Singh, Director(Education-S) Th Kirankumar, Additional Director(Education-S) Hills, Lerte Hmangte Kom, Additional Director(Education-S) Valley, Ch Sachi Devi, launched the TV channel at his office chamber in Imphal.

Through the channel, students can watch the contents easily on a mobile phone instead of depending on a TV unit. (Smart phones or even Jio Phone is capable of showcasing Jio TV). Lairik channel will be visible across India. Out of 700 channels on Jio TV – 64 channels are dedicated to Education – hosted by Ministry of HRD (Swayam Prabha), Ministry of IT (DigiShala), Government of Gujarat (Vande Gujarat), Skills Development (Million Lights) and many other similar states. Seven day catch up feature that allows students to repeatedly watch telecast content any number of times for the next 7 days.

Only the Jio TV app is embedded within the Jio Sim. The Jio Saavn and Jio Chat have no dependency on Jio Sim and are open to all followers across the world.

Highlighting the benefits of hosting the channel on Jio TV, Manipur minister Dr Radheshyam said that the channel schedule is managed by the - Department of Education, Manipur. Live programs (classrooms) can be integrated within the same channel. The same channel can host programs in local languages as well besides English. Jio TV is offering for additional channels to launch class-wise contents.

Expressing gratitude to R V Balasubramaniam Iyer, Vice President, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Jio TV for the support to the Department and the State which will benefit both the teachers and students, he said that Jio TV is providing the platform free of cost to the Government of Manipur for running the channel as well as for the subscribers, across the country.

Appreciating the teachers, officers and firms involved in the preparation of the e-content, he added that without the dedication and contributions made by them the channel would not have been launched.

Earlier the department had already launched the digital e-content based website www.lairik.net / www.laireek.net, e - textbooks, e - contents of study materials. Notes prepared by teachers have been uploaded and print out copies for the same are distributed through the Zonal Educational Officers and officials concerned.

Radio classes are also being carried out through All India Radio, Imphal. He said that the education department is for the people especially for the young minds and sought opinion and constructive suggestions.