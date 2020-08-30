Sections
Home / Education / Mann Ki Baat: September to be observed as ‘Nutrition Month,’ schools must introduce nutrition monitors

Mann Ki Baat: September to be observed as ‘Nutrition Month,’ schools must introduce nutrition monitors

“We have a maxim - ‘Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam’ which means our mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake. There is a need to increase awareness of Nutrition. The schools must introduce ‘nutrition monitor’ like the class monitor to raise awareness,” PM Modi said.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:38 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

While talking about the importance of following a nutritious diet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that September will be observed as “Nutrition Month”.

“For our children and our students to display their optimum potential, show their mettle; nutrition and proper nourishment play a very big role. The month of September will be observed as ‘Nutrition Month’ in the entire nation,” said the Prime Minister during his monthly “Mann ki Baat” radio programme.

“During nutrition month, a food and nutrition quiz will be organized on MyGov portal and there will be a meme competition. You should participate in it and motivate others to take part,” he added.

Prime Minister said that there is a need to increase awareness regarding nutrition.



“We have a maxim - ‘Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam’ which means our mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake. There is a need to increase awareness of Nutrition. The schools must introduce ‘nutrition monitor’ like the class monitor to raise awareness,” he added.

He also talked about the importance of a nutritious diet for pregnant women.

“Experts say that better the nutrition for the child in the womb and during childhood, the better will be their mental development and they will stay healthy. To ensure nutrition for children, the mother must also get complete nourishment. Proper nutrition is important,” the Prime Minister said.

He said that people’s participation is also very crucial in this movement of nutrition.

“In this movement pertaining to nutrition, people’s participation is also very crucial. It is public participation that makes it successful. In our country during the past few years, a lot of effort has been made in this direction. Especially in our villages, it is being converted into a mass movement with public participation,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day
Aug 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.