Sections
Home / Education / Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief

Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief

Ahuja is currently working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

Updated: May 13, 2020 11:09 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

central board of secondary education building. (HT File)

Odisha cadre IAS Manoj Ahuja has been appointed the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Ahuja is currently working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

“CBSE gets new Chairman Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90), Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training,” said CBSE in a statement.

Ahuja will replace Anita Karwal as the chairman of the CBSE.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
May 13, 2020 11:03 IST
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
May 13, 2020 09:12 IST
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
May 13, 2020 08:52 IST
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
May 13, 2020 11:50 IST

latest news

Over 14k cases in Mumbai, nearly 5k in Chennai: Top Covid-19-hit cities
May 13, 2020 12:26 IST
MNNIT inks MoU with firm for production, sale of Viralyser
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
Mandi villagers demand body of 24-year-old who died in Saudi Arabia be repatriated
May 13, 2020 12:22 IST
Pause for a Cause: Lebanese designers fight coronavirus with face masks
May 13, 2020 12:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.