Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march

Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march

Many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams due to farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest march, according to several students on Friday.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:35 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Police block a street to impede farmers from marching to New Delhi to protest against the central government's recent agricultural reforms at the Delhi-Haryana border in Kundli on November 27, 2020. (AFP)

Many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams due to farmers’ Delhi Chalo protest march, according to several students on Friday.

“We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems for us,” say students.

“Our college has postponed the exam at the last minute. Many have cancelled,” says another student.

“My college is in Rohtak. I live in Delhi. My exam got cancelled at the last minute,” said another student.



“Bahadurgarh Metro Station has closed. My college cancelled the exam at the last minute. Now, it is very difficult for me to travel back home,” said another student.

Further, heavy security has been deployed at the Rohtak-Jhajjar border, Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Jammu highway near Karna Lake in Karnal.

Commuters heading to the national capital from various parts of the country are facing problems after getting stuck on the Delhi-Panipat Highway due to road blockade amid the ongoing ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march by farmers.

Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are heading to the national capital as part of the protest march against the Centre’s farm laws.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
Farmers March LIVE updates: Delhi chalo protests against three farm laws today
Nov 28, 2020 09:00 IST
Delhi govt did nothing despite warned of Covid surge: Centre tells SC
Nov 28, 2020 08:52 IST

latest news

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate
Nov 28, 2020 09:43 IST
Cotton farmers suffer damages due to cyclone Nivar
Nov 28, 2020 09:40 IST
Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
‘There’s one sitting at home’: Hardik on India’s next all-rounder
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.