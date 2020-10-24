Sections
MBBS seats doubled in Jammu and Kashmir medical colleges, 50% seats reserved for girls

MBBS seats doubled in Jammu and Kashmir medical colleges, 50% seats reserved for girls

MBBS seats in government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have more than doubled this year and 50% seats have been reserved for female aspirants, according to the administration.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 13:57 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Srinagar

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

MBBS seats in government medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir have more than doubled this year and 50% seats have been reserved for female aspirants, according to the administration.The Medical seats have been increased from 500 for 2018-19 to 1100 during the current academic session 2020-21.

Union territory’s health & medical education department got letter of permission from national medical commission, New Delhi to admit 100 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) students in government medical colleges in Doda while the colleges in Anantnag and Baramulla have been given permission to admit the second batch of 100 students in the current academic year 2020-21.

“Government medical college Rajouri and government medical college Kathua have already got permission for the second batch with intake of 115 and 100 seats respectively, whereby the total MBBS seats in J&K have now been enhanced from 500 (2018-19) to 1100 (2020-21) seats during the current academic session 2020-21,” J&K government official spokesman said in a statement.

He said makeshift arrangement in government medical college Doda to accommodate lecturers, theatres, labs, dissection hall, library, museum, faculty rooms, administrative block etc. have been done and the college is fully equipped and furnished to start MBBS classes in the current academic year.

“The main buildings of all the new government medical colleges are in various stages of completion and are expected to be ready for use in the next few months. 1100 MBBS seats are available in medical colleges of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir for the aspirants of MBBS Course, which is a great achievement of the UT Government,” the spokesperson said.

The government said 50% of these seats shall be made available to female aspirants as per the MBBS admission policy of the UT.

