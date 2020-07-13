MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2020: Meghalaya 12th arts results to be declared today, where to check scores

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the class 12th HSSLC Arts Result 2020 today, on July 13. Students who have taken the MBOSE higher secondary school leaving certificate (HSSLC) exam in arts stream can check their results online at mbose.in by logging in using their login credentials. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores online megresults.nic.in, meghalyaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

The MBOSE HSSLC Arts result 2020 will be published in the form of a booklet on the official website of Meghalaya Board. According to the official notice, the whole result booklet can be downloaded from the official website at mbose.in. Students do not have to visit the board office or school to collect their results. The marksheets and certificates of all streams ill be issued together in the due course of time.

After the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 is declared, students will have to visit the official website of MBOSE and then go the ‘Results’ tab. Click on the link given for arts result 2020. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Earlier this month, MBOSE had announced the results for class 12th science, commerce and vocational stream exams which began on March 2. A total of 3615 students from Science streams, 2203 from Commerce stream and 12 from vocational stream had taken the exam. A total of 72.24% science students, 79.60% commerce students and 83.33% vocational stream students passed the examination this year.