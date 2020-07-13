MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Live Updates: Meghalaya 12th results for arts stream to be declared today

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020 Live: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE), Tura will announce the results of the HSSLC examinations 2020 (Arts) streams on Monday, July 13 on its official website. Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 12th arts examination can check their results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha. Earlier this month, MBOSE declared the class 12 results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exams on its official website.

Here in the liveblog we will give you latest updates on exam results, pass percent, direct link to check results, and steps to check marks online.

Follow MBOSE HSSLC (Arts stream) Result 2020 Live Updates here: