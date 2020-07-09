Sections
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: 9 out of 10 toppers from St Anthony’s School

In the results announced today, for Science and Commerce streams St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, beat everyone to score nine of the top ten positions in the merit list.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 13:38 IST

By David Laiphlang, Hindustan Times Shillong

Unsurmountable St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School has proved its mettle yet once again by scoring top marks in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE).

While Komal Sharma topped the Commerce stream, Kaustab Choudhury took the honours in the Science stream.

Komal Sharma scored 445 marks followed closely by Vinod Prajapat of the same school with 444 marks. Kumar Ayan Sharma of Don Bosco College, Tura denied the third slot to St Anthony’s by scoring 439 marks.



In the Science stream St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School remained unbeatable with the top three honours going to Kaustab Choudhury who scored 468 marks, Anirban Das and Disha Chakraborty scoring 447 marks, while Al Amin Miah from the same school picked up the third spot with 442 marks.

A total of 30,697 students appeared for their Board exams for Science, Commerce, Arts and Vocational streams respectively.

A total of 72.24 per cent students cleared the 12th Science stream, while the pass percentage in Commerce touched at 77.28 per cent.

Commending the students, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Congratulations to all of you. You have worked hard and your labour has paid rich dividends. Meghalaya is proud of you,” adding, “To the other students who probably didn’t do that well, I want to implore to you that you work extra hard. Work harder and success will be yours.”

Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui remarked that despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the state albeit the numbers being low, the performance of the students has been very welcome. “Congratulations to all the students for a good result. You have done yourself and your family and school proud. The future is very bright. Believe in it,” he said.

