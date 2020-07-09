MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya 12th Science, Commerce, Vocational results today at megresults.nic.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) will on Thursday, July 9 declare the results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2020 for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams exams.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their results at www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

A total of 3,615 Science stream students and 2203 Commerce stream have appeared in the Meghalaya Board examinations this year, which began on March 2. There are 12 candidates in the Vocational stream.

Tthe result booklet of MBoSE examination has been discontinued from 2014 according to controller of examinations TR Laloo. He also said the results booklet can be downloaded from the board’s official website www.mbose.in. Laloo said that there will be no display of Maghalaya board results in MBoSE office at Tura and Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.