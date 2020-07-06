MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 date: Meghalaya class 12 results to be declared on July 9

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Meghalaya HSSC examination on July 9, 2020, on its official website. The board has also released a notification regarding this decision.

After the results are announced, students of class 12 will be able to check their HSSC examination results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation,” reads the official notification.

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020 after it is announced:

Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in

Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage

Click on Science, commerce or vocational stream link

Click on ‘Download certificate’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be declared on the website.

Download and take its print out.