Sections
Home / Education / MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 date: Meghalaya class 12 results to be declared on July 9

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020 date: Meghalaya class 12 results to be declared on July 9

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: After the results are announced, students of class 12 will be able to check their HSSC examination results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020. (HT file)

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the results of the Meghalaya HSSC examination on July 9, 2020, on its official website. The board has also released a notification regarding this decision.

After the results are announced, students of class 12 will be able to check their HSSC examination results online at mbose.in, megresults.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, meghalayaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha, and results.shiksha.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the examination centers due to the Covid-19 situation,” reads the official notification.

How to check Meghalaya 12th Board Result 2020 after it is announced:



Visit the official website of Meghalaya Board at mbose.in



Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the top of the homepage

Click on Science, commerce or vocational stream link

Click on ‘Download certificate’

Key in your roll number and submit

Your result will be declared on the website.

Download and take its print out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SPPU starts evaluation process, results expected this week
Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST
Kilometre-long stretch of Katraj, Bopdev ghats turn into garbage dumping ground
Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST
Payal Rajput clarifies she is not part of Indian 2 and Pushpa
Jul 06, 2020 21:29 IST
As Paris Fashion Week is streamed online, critics look to future
Jul 06, 2020 21:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.