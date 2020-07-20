MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya Board class 10th results soon at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 today, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have written the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online by entering the roll number and other login credentials on the official website. According to media reports, this year 51,334 students had registered for the MBOSE class 10th exam including 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys. Students can expect their MBOSE 10th SSLC Result anytime after 10 am. If the official website of MBOSE crashes after the result is declared, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.