MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: 50.31% pass Meghalaya Board class 10 exams, check details

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results on Monday. The pass percentage recorded this year is 50.31, which is slightly lower compared to the previous years. The overall pass percentage was 55.72% in 2019, 56.76% in 2018 and 54% in 2017.

Chetna Bose a student of Sherwood School in Tura bagged the 1st position securing 568 marks out of 600. Sainava Modak from St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Shillong secured the 2nd position with 565 marks. Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat from Little Flower School, Shillong bagged the 3rd position securing 561 marks. Armanki War from Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong got the 4th position securing 555 marks.

The total number of candidates who appeared for the Meghalaya Board SSLC examinations this year was 50,081, out of which 13,334 passed in 6 subjects and 11,86 passed in 5 subjects. The total number of candidates who passed the exam was 25,195.

Below is the list of top performers in order of merit:

Chetna Bose, Sherwood School Tura, 568

Sainava Modak, St. Thomas HS School 565

Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat, Little Flower HS School 561

Armanki War, Seven Set HS School 555

Dalangkiso Myrthong, Mairang Presbyterian HS School 554

Vyonica Dkhar, St Margaret HS School 552

Phibajanai Khardewsaw, Risa HS School 552

Balarihun Kharlukhi, Ramkrishna Secondary School, Mylliem 552

Shreya Roy Choudhury, ST Mary’s HS School 551

M. Amebari Nongsiej, Nongstoin Public Secondary School 550

Kushal Bagchi, Ramkrishna HS School, Cherrapunjee 548

Lakhon Larry Brown Khlonglah, Sohkha Government HS School 548

Vicky Seal, Sacred Heart HS School, Williamnagar 545

Mewaasandor Ymbon, St Anthony’s HS School 544

Ribait Phawa, Ramkrishna HS School, Cherrapunjee 543

Rakibul Hazarika, Jana Priya HS School, Bholarbhita 543

Mayurakshi Deb, St Mary’s HS School 542

Subhash Poudal, Gorkha Pathshala HS School, 541

Arghadeep Dhar, All Saints Diocesan HS School 541

Natasha B Blah, North Liberty HS School, Jowai 541

Natalie Dio Sangma, Kiddies Corner Secondary School 540

Fernia Anniesha Wann, St. Mary’s HS School 540

Bahunlang Mawrie, Auxilium Girls HS School 540

Fahim Ahmed, All Saints Diocesan HS School 539

Shubhankit Kumar Singh, St Thomas HS School, Mairang 539

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmick, Laban Bengali HS School 538

Daphibanri Marbaniang, Nongspung HS School 538

Ibadashisha Jana, Sacred Heart Girls HS School 537

Iasamlang T Khonglam, Stephen Memorial Secondary School 537

Phindarikynti Khongphai, Synod HS School 537

Micah Bashemphang Damai, Church of God (ECC) Secondary School 537

Regan M Nongrang, Tirot Sing Memorial Secondary School 537

Sneinbha Suchiang, North Liberty HS School, Jowai 537

Bawanpynshngain Nongrum, Church of God (ECC) Secondary School 536

Nilanjana Das, Private Institution 536

Menakshi Bhattacharjee, St Mary’s HS School 535

Abadahun Wanshnong, Synod HS School 535

How different districts performed:

West Jaintia Hills 3925(appeared) 2746(passed) which is 69.96%

East Jaintia Hills 1903(appeared) 1313(passed) which is 69.00%

East Khasi Hills 13186(appeared) 9091(passed) which is 68.94

Ri Bhoi 3623(appeared) 2214(passed) which is 61.11%

West Khasi Hills 3421(appeared) 2087(passed) which is 61.01%

South West Khasi Hills 1838(appeared) 836(passed) which is 45.48%

East Garo Hills 2351(appeared) 838(passed) which is 35.64%

North Garo Hills 3083(appeared) 1082(passed) which is 35.10%

West Garo Hills 10143(appeared) 3226(pass) which is 31.81%

South West Garo Hills 3774(appeared) 1009(passed) which is 26.74%

South Garo Hills 2834(appeared) 753(passed) which is 26.57%