MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: 50.31% pass Meghalaya Board class 10 exams, check details
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board of School Education declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10 results on Monday. The pass percentage recorded this year is 50.31, which is slightly lower compared to the previous years. The overall pass percentage was 55.72% in 2019, 56.76% in 2018 and 54% in 2017.
Chetna Bose a student of Sherwood School in Tura bagged the 1st position securing 568 marks out of 600. Sainava Modak from St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Shillong secured the 2nd position with 565 marks. Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat from Little Flower School, Shillong bagged the 3rd position securing 561 marks. Armanki War from Seven Set Higher Secondary School, Shillong got the 4th position securing 555 marks.
The total number of candidates who appeared for the Meghalaya Board SSLC examinations this year was 50,081, out of which 13,334 passed in 6 subjects and 11,86 passed in 5 subjects. The total number of candidates who passed the exam was 25,195.
Below is the list of top performers in order of merit:
Chetna Bose, Sherwood School Tura, 568
Sainava Modak, St. Thomas HS School 565
Ainamdaphisha P Byrsat, Little Flower HS School 561
Armanki War, Seven Set HS School 555
Dalangkiso Myrthong, Mairang Presbyterian HS School 554
Vyonica Dkhar, St Margaret HS School 552
Phibajanai Khardewsaw, Risa HS School 552
Balarihun Kharlukhi, Ramkrishna Secondary School, Mylliem 552
Shreya Roy Choudhury, ST Mary’s HS School 551
M. Amebari Nongsiej, Nongstoin Public Secondary School 550
Kushal Bagchi, Ramkrishna HS School, Cherrapunjee 548
Lakhon Larry Brown Khlonglah, Sohkha Government HS School 548
Vicky Seal, Sacred Heart HS School, Williamnagar 545
Mewaasandor Ymbon, St Anthony’s HS School 544
Ribait Phawa, Ramkrishna HS School, Cherrapunjee 543
Rakibul Hazarika, Jana Priya HS School, Bholarbhita 543
Mayurakshi Deb, St Mary’s HS School 542
Subhash Poudal, Gorkha Pathshala HS School, 541
Arghadeep Dhar, All Saints Diocesan HS School 541
Natasha B Blah, North Liberty HS School, Jowai 541
Natalie Dio Sangma, Kiddies Corner Secondary School 540
Fernia Anniesha Wann, St. Mary’s HS School 540
Bahunlang Mawrie, Auxilium Girls HS School 540
Fahim Ahmed, All Saints Diocesan HS School 539
Shubhankit Kumar Singh, St Thomas HS School, Mairang 539
Gyanesh Roy Bhowmick, Laban Bengali HS School 538
Daphibanri Marbaniang, Nongspung HS School 538
Ibadashisha Jana, Sacred Heart Girls HS School 537
Iasamlang T Khonglam, Stephen Memorial Secondary School 537
Phindarikynti Khongphai, Synod HS School 537
Micah Bashemphang Damai, Church of God (ECC) Secondary School 537
Regan M Nongrang, Tirot Sing Memorial Secondary School 537
Sneinbha Suchiang, North Liberty HS School, Jowai 537
Bawanpynshngain Nongrum, Church of God (ECC) Secondary School 536
Nilanjana Das, Private Institution 536
Menakshi Bhattacharjee, St Mary’s HS School 535
Abadahun Wanshnong, Synod HS School 535
How different districts performed:
West Jaintia Hills 3925(appeared) 2746(passed) which is 69.96%
East Jaintia Hills 1903(appeared) 1313(passed) which is 69.00%
East Khasi Hills 13186(appeared) 9091(passed) which is 68.94
Ri Bhoi 3623(appeared) 2214(passed) which is 61.11%
West Khasi Hills 3421(appeared) 2087(passed) which is 61.01%
South West Khasi Hills 1838(appeared) 836(passed) which is 45.48%
East Garo Hills 2351(appeared) 838(passed) which is 35.64%
North Garo Hills 3083(appeared) 1082(passed) which is 35.10%
West Garo Hills 10143(appeared) 3226(pass) which is 31.81%
South West Garo Hills 3774(appeared) 1009(passed) which is 26.74%
South Garo Hills 2834(appeared) 753(passed) which is 26.57%