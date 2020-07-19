Sections
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board to declare class 10th results tomorrow, check details here

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 tomorrow, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 tomorrow (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 tomorrow, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have taken the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. According to media reports, 51,334 students had registered for the class 10th exam which includes 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys.

Students can expect their MBOSE 10th SSLC Result anytime after 10 am. The MBOSE exam controller, TR Laloo told Indian Express that the Meghalaya class 10th result will be available at the website anytime after 10 am on Monday.

If the official website of MBOSE does not open, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.



How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

