MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination(SSLC) results on Monday, July 20, 2020, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have taken the MBOSE SSLC exam can check their results online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. Around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.

This year, the SSLC result will not be displayed on MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the Examination centres, due to Covid-19 situation.

Alternatively, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.