Sections
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results declared at mbose.in, here’s how to check

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board has declared the class 10th exam results at mbose.in. Here’s how to check your scores online

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 (mboose.in)

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination(SSLC)  results on Monday, July 20, 2020, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have taken the MBOSE SSLC exam can check their results online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. Around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.

This year, the SSLC result will not be displayed on MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the Examination centres, due to Covid-19 situation.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result Live Updates

Alternatively, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.



Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain recovers from Covid-19, to resume work from today
Jul 20, 2020 10:31 IST
Atletico Madrid finish third, Real Sociedad, Granada qualify for Europe
Jul 20, 2020 10:29 IST
‘Very special’: Yellow turtle rescued in Odisha’s Balasore
Jul 20, 2020 10:26 IST
Tiger Shroff shows off his football skills in this throwback video, watch
Jul 20, 2020 10:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.