Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results to be declared on July 20

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Class 10 results to be declared on July 20

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Once the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MBOSE class 10 exams will be able to check their results online at mbose.in.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020. (HT file)

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE class 10 or secondary school leaving examination results on Monday, July 20, 2020, on its official website. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the board’s official website.

“There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and even in the Examination centres due to Covid-19 situation,” reads the official notice.

Alternatively, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:



www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

