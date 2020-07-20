MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today, list of websites to check Meghalaya Board 10th scores

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board class 10th or secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) exam result 2020 will be declared today by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Students who have appeared in the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online. The results will be published on the official website at mbose.in as well as other alternative websites. If the official website crashes after the result is declared, due to heavy server, students can try checking their scores on these alternative websites:

www.megresults.nic.in,

www.meghalayaonline.in,

www.meghalaya.shiksha, and

www.results.shiksha.

Check MBOSE SSLC RESULT 2020 LIVE Updates

Students can check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 by entering the roll number and other login credentials on the website.

According to media reports, this year around 51 thousand students had registered for the class 10th exam which includes 28 thousand girls and 22 thousand boys.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno