MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board to declare class 12 results today at mbse.edu.in

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board will declare the class 12th results today, on July 14 at mbse.edu.in. Check full details here.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 08:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MBSE HSSLC result 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

MBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will declare class 12 board exam results 2020 today, July 14. The MBSE 12th results will be declared at 12 noon. The students who have appeared in the MBSE 12th exam will be able to check their results at mbse.edu.in.

MBSE class 12th examinations were conducted in the month of March. However, some papers were postponed due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. The pending exams for economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, resumed on July 1 for which over seven thousand students were registered. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 exam centres across the state.

MBSE has declared the Mizoram Board class 10 results on May 13. A total of 18,594 students were enrolled for class 10th exam out of which 68.33% students passed.

Steps to check MBSE 12th results 2020 after it is declared:



Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in



Click on the MBSE 12th Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage

You will be redirected to a new page of India results

Key in your roll and registration number and submit

Your MBSE 12th result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

