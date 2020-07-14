Sections
MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Board 12th results declared, how to check scores online

MBSE HSSLC Result 2020: Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday declared the results of the class 12 board exam on its official websites. Students who have appeared in the MBSE class 12 exam can check their results online at mbse.edu.in.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delh

Ghaziabad, India - July 13, 2020: Students celebrate their result in the CBSE Class 12 board exams, at J.K.G Sr Sec School in Ghaziabad, India on Monday July 13, 2020. (Photo By Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

MBSE conducted the class 12th examinations in the month of March. However, due to the coronavirus lockdown, some papers were postponed. The pending MBSE exams for subjects such as economics, sociology, chemistry, computer science and home science subjects, were held on July 1 for which over seven thousand students were registered. The exams were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 exam centers spread across the state.

Direct link to check MBSE HSSLC Result 2020

Alternative link to check Mizoram Board 12th Result 2020

Steps to check the MBSE class 12 exam results:

Visit the official website at mbse.edu.in

Click on the MBSE 12th Result 2020 link flashing on the homepage



You will be redirected to a new page of India results

Key in your roll and registration number and submit

Your MBSE 12th result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

