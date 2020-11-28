Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Medical colleges in Himachal to reopen from December after over 8 months

Medical colleges in Himachal to reopen from December after over 8 months

Medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from December, over eight months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 16:26 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Shimla

(HT File)

Medical colleges in Himachal Pradesh will reopen from December, over eight months after remaining shut due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

The teaching in medical colleges of the state was suspended in March to slow spread of the infection.  Health secretary Amitabh Avasthi told media that students would have to prove that they were negative to coronavirus before attending the classes.  Prior written consent of the students’ parents would also be mandatory, he added.  Awasti said a three-member central team is currently on a viist to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the situation arisen due to the recent spurt in coronavirus cases. 

He said a preliminary discussion between the state health authorities and the central team had taken place on Wednesday. The team is now visiting various districts and another meeting with it will be held when it will be back in Shimla on Saturday, he added. 

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 14:44 IST
Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra govt achieved nothing in one year: Fadnavis
Nov 28, 2020 15:14 IST
Allahabad HC junks plea for direction to teach Gita in school
Nov 28, 2020 14:52 IST

latest news

40% polling till 1pm in first phase of J&K’s DDC elections
Nov 28, 2020 17:02 IST
ICAI adds more centres for CA exams
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
271 passengers tested in three days at Pune airport, only nine Covid-19 positive
Nov 28, 2020 17:00 IST
‘Don’t see India winning World Cup with this formation’
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.