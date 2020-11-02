Medical, dental aspirants in Maharashtra seek clarity from state bodies over admission process

Undergraduate medical and dental aspirants along with their parents have approached the state common entrance test (CET) cell and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) seeking clarity to the medical admission process for the 2020-21 academic year.

In separate emails sent to both bodies on Monday, students and parents have demanded that the admission schedule along with a brochure and seat matrix for the upcoming academic year be shared at the earliest.

“The centre’s Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) recently clarified that the admissions process for UG medical and dental seats should begin across states on November 6 and if the state has to follow this, students need to be made aware of basic details including the schedule,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent and activist. She added that with no information on admissions released over two weeks since the announcement of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG) results, anxiety and stress levels among students is very high.

In their letter, parents and medical aspirants have highlighted how the state admissions process needs to start by November 6, as prescribed by the centre, so that students who bag a seat in the all India quota (AIQ) are not deprived of trying their luck on state quota seats as well.

“Many students opt for admissions in an institute outside Maharashtra in the AIQ round and later withdraw admissions as per the provision and confirm seat in a state Institute of their liking. This year the AIQ admissions is already underway but there’s no information yet on the start of the state admissions process,” said Archit Kumar, a medical aspirant.

In September this year, the state government announced their decision to abolish the 70:30 regional quota in medical admission that reserved 70% seats for those from the region. However, this decision of the government was challenged by a student from Vidarbha. The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has put a stay in medical admissions until November 10.

“Admissions could begin post November 10 but the pre admission process of registration and document verification is a long process so the state needs to start the process for the time being. This will help calm nerves of lakhs of medical and dental aspirants,” added Shenoy.

At present, the state CET cell is yet to release any information on the admissions process. Parents are also planning to approach the Bombay HC if the state fails to start admissions by November 6.