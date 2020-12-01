Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Medical, paramedical colleges reopen in Karnataka

Medical, paramedical colleges reopen in Karnataka

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 11:02 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

Representative (HT File)

All medical and paramedical colleges in Karnataka reopened on Tuesday, after being closed for nine months due to coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

Dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges also resumed regular classes from today, by adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Karnataka Minister for Health and Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar had ordered the opening of the medical colleges from December 1.

Already degree, diploma and engineering colleges started functioning from November 17 on a regular basis.

According to sources in the Directorate of medical education, all necessary precautions have been taken in the medical colleges such as usage of face masks, hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance.

The faculties, staff and the students have been asked to produce a negative RT-PCR test report to attend the classes.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ahead of Bengal polls, TMC govt to launch its biggest outreach drive today
Dec 01, 2020 10:05 IST
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to 31,118, active cases further down
Dec 01, 2020 09:42 IST
Centre’s new Covid-19 guidelines come into effect from today
Dec 01, 2020 10:57 IST
Arnab Goswami ‘cop assault’ case: Sessions court to hear anticipatory bail pleas today
Dec 01, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Medical, paramedical colleges reopen in Karnataka
Dec 01, 2020 11:02 IST
Macron’s U-turn leaves French police chief to take heat over abuse
Dec 01, 2020 10:54 IST
NTA UGC-NET 2020 Results declared, check subject-wise cutoff marks here
Dec 01, 2020 10:57 IST
Cyber Monday turns out to be biggest online shopping day in US history
Dec 01, 2020 10:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.