Medical, paramedical colleges to reopen from December 1 in Karnataka: Minister

Medical and paramedical colleges affiliated to Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (ARGUHS) would resume regular classes from December 1, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Friday.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:29 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Bengaluru

The colleges were shut since the lockdown from March due to the coronavirus scare.

The Minister tweeted, “The Karnataka government has decided to re-open all the medical, dental, AYUSH, paramedical, nursing and pharmacy colleges affiliated to RGUHS from December 1.” He asked the administration of colleges and students to strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the government regarding the precautionary measures.

The Higher Education Department has also decided to start degree colleges from November 17.

