Meet UP Board Class 12 second topper Pranjal Singh who wants to be IAS officer

Singh hails from the rural area of Koraon located in trans-Yamuna region of Prayagraj district. Pranjal had bagged the fifth position in the state in High School examination with 93.83% in 2018.

Jun 27, 2020

By Farhan Ahmed Siddiqui | Edited by Sparshita, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

With India’s ‘Missile Man’ and former president late APJ Abdul Kalam as his role model, this year’s UP Board intermediate exam second rank-holder Pranjal Singh’s dream is to become an IAS officer and serve the country.

A student of Sardar Patel Intermediate College located in village Sikaro in Koraon town area, Pranjal says he devoted an average of six hours a day to studies besides his school hours while preparing for class 12th board exams.

He says his father, Awadhesh Kumar Singh, principal of the same college, was a great inspiration and motivator who always encouraged him to excel in his studies.



He said his next aim is to enrol and complete his BA while preparing for his ultimate dream of becoming a civil servant.

“I believe that I can serve my country the best and also help in the development of rural areas as an IAS officer. It is for this reason that I wished to clear the UPSC Civil Services examination and extend my contribution to the progress of my motherland just like my ideal APJ Abdul Kalam,” he shared while accepting wishes from his family and friends on his achievement.

He said that students must always undertake systematic preparation for any exam and devote equal time to all subjects instead of being overconfident and neglect subjects which one believes he/she is good at.

Sixteen-year-old Pranjal said his favourite subjects include English which still requires constant hard work for him to excel in the discipline. “I did attend tuition for PCM subjects before the exam to give an edge to my preparations,” he shared.

Pranjal’s mother Geeta Singh is an assistant teacher at a Junior High School in Sikaro while his elder sister Sneha Singh is preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Under Graduate (NEET).

