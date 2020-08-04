Meet UPSC civil services exam 2019 topper Pradeep Singh from Haryana

Pradeep Singh from Haryana’s Sonepat district has topped the UPSC Civil services exam 2019, results of which were declared on Tuesday. Pradeep had cleared the UPSC civil services exam last year and is presently under training as an Indian Revenue Service Officer in Faridabad, Haryana.

Singh’s father Sukhbir Singh is the former Sarpanch of Tewri village in Sonepat’s Ganaur block. Pradeep’s parents are currently staying at Omax city in Sonepat.

Pradeep said that his father, who is a farmer, inspired him to become an IAS officer and he wants to work for the welfare of the farming community.

“My focus was to cover targeted syllabus every day. UPSC demands consistency and sometime I felt that I was not consistent but my father encouraged me. My father is a farmer and mother is housewife”, he added.

Pradeep has appeared in the UPSC four times and last year he had secured 260th rank in the exam.