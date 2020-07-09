Sections
Home / Education / Meghalaya: Admission forms for Class 11, other courses to be issued online, free of cost

Meghalaya: Admission forms for Class 11, other courses to be issued online, free of cost

Government of Meghalaya has issued an order informing that the admission forms for Class XI, undergraduate and post-graduate first semester courses will be issued online.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 10:46 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, Shillong

Government of Meghalaya has issued an order informing that the admission forms for Class XI, undergraduate and post-graduate first semester courses will be issued online.

The state government further informed that the admission forms will be issued free of cost. “For admission into Class XI, undergraduate and post-graduate first semester courses, admission forms will be issued online only and free of cost,” said Government of Meghalaya.

Further, the order stated that “the submission of application forms may be limited to 200 numbers per day for which collection desks are to be operated at five different locations in the college, limiting the number of students submitting the forms to a maximum of 40 per desk.”

The order also said that no person should be allowed to enter the institution premises without a face mask, and markings at an interval of 1.5 metre should be done on the ground to ensure social distancing.



While the arrangement of hand sanitisers and hand washing should be placed at the entrance, thermal screening of all should be done and only those without symptoms should be allowed to enter, the order added. The government also directed that the mobile numbers and email Ids of all applicants should be retained by the institution authorities for conveying information, and the final list of selected students should be displayed on the institution’s website.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Strike for Black Lives’ to highlight racism
Jul 09, 2020 11:57 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana back on sets after months as he shoots ad
Jul 09, 2020 11:55 IST
Kanpur gangster identified by security guard, shouted ‘I am Vikas Dubey’ after arrest
Jul 09, 2020 11:52 IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui thanks Sudhir Mishra for Serious Men
Jul 09, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.