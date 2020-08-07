Sections
Home / Education / Meghalaya: BJP, Congress vocal for Khasi, Garo in schools

Meghalaya: BJP, Congress vocal for Khasi, Garo in schools

At a meeting of the party on the National Education Policy, a decision was taken to press for this, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:01 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Shillong

Representational image. (HT file)

The BJP in Meghalaya has demanded that learning either Khasi or Garo be made compulsory for all students up to class 5 in the state.

At a meeting of the party on the National Education Policy, a decision was taken to press for this, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said.

“The party demand that learning either Khasi or Garo be made compulsory for students of all schools,” Mawrie said.

All schools in the state should be brought under the NEP, and it should be made mandatory to learn at least one local language,” he said.



Mawrie said the party will approach Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Education Minister Lakmen Rymbui over the issue.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Vincent H Pala has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, seeking inclusion of Khasi and Garo in CBSE’s list of options for the second language.

I fervently request you to consider the inclusion of Khasi and Garo languages in the list of approved languages at the earliest so that the children of my state can receive the best of education, Pala said in the letter.

He said these languages are used not only by the indigenous residents of the state but also by large sections of people in other states in the Northeast.

A sizable population of Bangladesh also speaks in Khasi and Garo languages. The population of Meghalaya is approximately 33,00,000 and 50 per cent of the population speak Khasi, 31 per cent speak Garo while the rest speak other languages, Pala stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man held for raping foreign national in Hisar
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.