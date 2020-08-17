Sections
Home / Education / MET 2020 rank list released at results.manipal.edu, here’s how to check

MET 2020 rank list released at results.manipal.edu, here’s how to check

Students who have appeared for the MET 2020 exam can check their results online at manipal.edu.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MET 2020 rank list. (Screengrab )

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Monday released the MET 2020 rank list on its official website.

Students who have appeared for the MET 2020 exam can check their results online at manipal.edu. The Manipal Entrance Test, or MET, was conducted between August 1 and 12, 2020.

The merit list has been released on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in MET 2020 and class 12th examinations.

Here’s the direct link to check MET 2020 results



How to Check MET 2020 Rank list:



1. Visit the official website at results.manipal.edu



2. On the homepage, key in your credentials and login

3. The MET 2020 results will appear on the display screen

4. Download the MET 2020 results and take its print out for future reference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sebi imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on Bank of Baroda
Aug 17, 2020 16:31 IST
IITs should pay attention to problems faced by farmers, rural India: Vice President Naidu
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
SC to consider larger questions case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
Aug 17, 2020 16:29 IST
Japan’s leader visits hospital, raising health concerns
Aug 17, 2020 16:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.