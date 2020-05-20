Sections
MHA nod to conduct 10, 12 board exams; social distancing masks must

Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a guideline for conducting the state board, CBSE and ICSE board exams for class 10th and 12th. Check full guidelines here.

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MHA issues guidelines to conduct 10th, 12th board exams in India (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the government has decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th and 12th. He further said that a few conditions, like social distancing, face mask etc have been imposed, for safety of all.

Taking to the microblogging site twitter, Shah wrote, “Taking into consideration the academic interest of large number of students, it has been decided to grant exemption from the lockdown measures to conduct Board examination for classes 10th & 12th, with few conditions like social distancing, face mask etc, for their safety.”

The Home minister also attached a letter by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to Chief Secretaries of all states informing about the government’s decision to allow holding of the board exams for students of Class 10 and Class 12 under certain conditions.



According to the guidelines issued, no examination centre will be allowed in containment zone. Students, teachers and staff will have to wear face masks. Further, there shall be provision of thermal screening and sanitiser at the centres and social distancing has to be followed in all centres, special buses may be arranged by the states and union territories for transportation of students to the exam centres.

