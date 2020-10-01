MHCET 2020: Students find first session of exam easy, here’s what they said

Bhopal: Aspirants come out of an examination centre after appearing in IIT-JEE exams, in Bhopal, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI01-09-2020_000147B) (PTI)

The Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell conducted the first session of the MH-CET exam on Thursday, October 1. Most of the students, who appeared for the exam, found it easier than the last few years. Close to 5.32 lakh aspirants have registered for the exam across the state, this year, and exams will be conducted in two shifts everyday till October 6.

“All the PCB (Physics-Chemistry-Biology) questions were very easy and almost all were from within the prescribed syllabus. Since the exam was held online, some students were feeling anxious but the exam was conducted smoothly,” said Om Trivedi, one of the aspirants who appeared for the exam on Thursday.

This is the first time that the examination authority will conduct only two papers—Physics-Chemistry-Maths (PCM) and Physics-Chemistry-Biology (PCB) in multiple sessions whereas the combined third paper of PCMB has been dropped from the entrance exam altogether.

“The exam was conducted keeping in mind the current scenario and considering the mental status of students who have been studying for the past few years for these entrance exams. This year has been very stressful and having an easy paper for CET was very confidence boosting for us students,” said Anvir Sahay, another aspirant.

HT had previously reported how this year, registration to the state CET exam soared by over a lakh compared to last year.

From 4.13 lakh aspirants who had registered for the MH-CET exam in 2019, official records shared by the state common entrance test (CET) cell show that the figure stands at 5.32 lakh this year. The registrations stood at 4.35 lakh in 2018.

Experts attributed this rise in registrations on delay in conducting national-level entrance exams for engineering courses as well as the introduction of new-age courses by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) like Artificial Intelligence, Data Science and Analytics as well as Blockchain among others, starting this year.