MHCET Law Result 2020 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH Law Result 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is expected to declare the MAH-CET LLB 3 year result 2020 on Wednesday on it s official website. After it is declared, candidates who appeared in the MH LLB entrance exam will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

MHT CET Law entrance exam was held on November 2 and November 3, 2020 for admission to the three year LLB undergraduate programme. The exam was earlier postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.MHT CET cell had conducted the entrance exam for 5-year law programme on October 11.

MHT CET LLB Result 2020: How to download scorecard

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Click on the 3 years LLB programme link‘ under Graduate Courses’ section

Click on the MHT CET Law result link

Key in your login credentials

Your MAH LLB entrance exam result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout