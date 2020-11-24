MHCET Law Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH Law Result 2020: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will on Wednesday declare the MAH-CET LLB 3 year 2020 result on it s official website. After it is declared, candidates who appeared in the entrance exam will be able to check their results online at mahacet.org.

MHT CET Law entrance exam was conducted on November 2 and November 3, 2020 for admission to the three year LLB programme. The exam was earlier postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.MHT CET cell had conducted the entrance exam for 5-year law programme on October 11.

MHT CET LLB Result 2020: How to download scorecard after it is declared

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

Click on the 3 years LLB programme link‘ under Graduate Courses’ section

Click on the MHT CET Law result link

Key in your login credentials

Your MAH LLB entrance exam result will be displayed on screen

Download and take its printout