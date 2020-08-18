MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: 128 vacancies for medical officers on offer

MHRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam has invited online applications for the recruitment of Medical Officers on its official website.

Interested and eligible and interested candidates can apply for positions online at nhm.assam.gov.in on or before August 31, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 128 vacancies of Medical Officers. Out of which, 53 vacancies are for unreserved category, 35 for OBC, 13 for ST (P), 12 for EWS, 9 for SC, and 6 for ST (H).

A candidate should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates should have a MBBS or equivalent degree from a University, recognized under MCI (Medical Council of India) and the person must be registered under Assam Medical Council/MCI.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.