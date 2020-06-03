Sections
Home / Education / MHRD releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for class 11, 12

MHRD releases NCERT alternative academic calendar for class 11, 12

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has released an alternative academic calendar developed by NCERT on Wednesday. The alternative calendar directs teachers on the use of various technological tools/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

NCERT Academic Calendar (MHRD)

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday released alternative academic calendar, developed by NCERT, for classes 11 and 12. The alternative calendar guides teachers on how to use various technological/social media tools to educate students while they are at home.

Tweeting about the alternative academic calendar, HRD minister wrote, “The calendar will cater to the needs of all children including Divyang children (Children with Special Need)- link for Audiobooks, Radio programmes, Video programmes, etc. will be included. This will empower our students, teachers, school principals, and parents to find out positive ways to deal with Covid-19 using on-line teaching-learning resources and help in the attainment of learning outcomes.”

Meanwhile CIET- NCERT also tweeted about the academic calendar, “Come online, teach your children at home and be safe with Alternative Academic Calendar.”

About the Alternative Academic Calendar:



A week-wise plan for the highersecondary stage (for Classes XI and XII) has been developed, keeping in view the availability of tools with the teachers. The week-wise plan consists of interesting activities and challenges, with reference to the themes and chapters taken from the syllabus or textbook across the subject areas. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.



Initially, this calendar is prepared for four weeks, which may be extended further. In this calendar the themes/topics have been selected from syllabus and are linked with the learning outcomes. Guidelines have been developed for conducting interesting activities based on these learning outcomes. But it is a matter of fact that many teachers and parents only have simple mobile phones as a tool available at their homes and all the teachers and students do not have virtual classroom facility. In view of this the activities are designed and presented in such a way that many activities can be conducted by the parents and students on their own after talking to the teachers over phone.

Click here for NCERT higher secondary alternative academic calendar

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shakti Arora: Actors are now surviving through social media
Jun 03, 2020 14:56 IST
IIT Delhi, Kharagpur move up in top Asia university ranking
Jun 03, 2020 14:55 IST
World Bicycle Day: Covid-19 makes people turn towards old love for cycling
Jun 03, 2020 14:49 IST
Hotels in Shimla to remain closed till August-end
Jun 03, 2020 14:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.