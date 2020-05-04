MHRD to bring New Education Policy to cabinet soon

The HRD ministry is giving finishing touches to the draft New Education Policy (NEP) document which it is planning to bring before the cabinet this month itself, according to a senior official.

The new academic year begins in July- August period and the attempt is to bring the policy before that time, said the official.

Significantly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reviewed the NEP earlier on May 1.

“There have been suggestions from MPs during discussion on the Sanskrit Universities bill in parliament and at other interactions. The ministry has looked at all suggestions, including at the ones given by parliamentarians from south India. The policy will be soon brought to the cabinet,” said the official.

A panel of experts led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan had prepared the draft education policy.

There had been concerns related to imposition of Hindi among some states which the HRD ministry has assured would be addressed.

Earlier, after Modi reviewed the education sector reforms, the government had said the focus was on bringing uniformity in education providing universal access to quality education, improving the quality of elementary education, through a new national curriculum framework that focuses on multi- linguistic, 21st century kills, integration of sport and art, environmental issues etc.

The use and promotion of technology in various modes for education at school and higher levels was discussed in detail.

Two officials HT spoke to did not elaborate when asked if the lessons learnt during the COVID- 19 phase may be added to the draft.

“There is emphasis on use of technology. However, the ministry is preparing a strategy separately to deal with it,” said the second official.