MHRD webinar with PV Sindhu, Sunil Chhetri today at 5 pm on physical and mental fitness, students can join

Union human resource development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will hold live interaction with captain of Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri and Olympic medallist Indian badminton player PV Sindhu, today at 5 pm. They will talk about physical and mental fitness. Students can join the interaction on the Twitter or Facebook page of HRD minister. Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju will also be present in the live interaction.

The HRD minister will also answer to their queries on physical and mental fitness.The webinar is named ‘Fit Hai to Hit Hai India’ running under hashtag #FitIndiaTalks. Students can ask questions in the comment box using #FitIndiaTalks. the webinar will also be telecast live on DD Sports and official social media handles of Fit India.

“Students, don’t forget to join me tomorrow at 5 pm in conversation with MoS @YASMinistry Shri @KirenRijiju Olympic Medallist @Pvsindhu1 & Captain-Indian Football Team @chetrisunil11 around fitness & more. #FitIndiaTalks .Ask your friends to join in too!”the HRD minister tweeted.