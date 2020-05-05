Sections
Home / Education / MHT CET 2020: Application deadline for various entrance exams extended, check details

MHT CET 2020: Application deadline for various entrance exams extended, check details

According to the notification, the application deadline for various examinations has been extended until May 20, 2020.

Updated: May 05, 2020 15:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, CET Cell on Monday extended the last date to fill applications for the entrance exam to be held in the state. The CET Cell has taken this decision in view of the extension of lockdown by the central government till May 17 to curb the spread of coronavirus disease. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the CET cell’s official website.

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, CET Cell has revised the application schedule for the Common Entrance tests to be conducted for admission to the various courses like BPEd., BEd. MEd., MPEd., BA/BSc. BEd., MEd., General & Special/B.Ed. (ELCT) and LLB three years for various colleges of the state.

Candidates can check the schedule by clicking here.



